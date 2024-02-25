Man wanted for murder in Spain arrested in Northern Ireland

A MAN wanted in connection with a murder in Spain has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old was tracked down in Craigavon in Co. Armagh by PSNI officers on February 23.

He was arrested “on an extradition warrant issued by Spanish authorities for murder” the PSNI confirmed.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, explained: “Officers from Lurgan Local Policing Team worked with the National Crime Agency and Spanish authorities to track the wanted person down to an address in the Craigavon area on Friday, February 23.”

They added: “This arrest is good example of how our Local Policing Teams are able to identify and arrest those wanted internationally.

“PSNI will continue to work with our international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.”

The man is due to be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today (February 25).