Man who punched ex-partner in the face jailed for breaching restraining order
News

Man who punched ex-partner in the face jailed for breaching restraining order

A MAN who consistently breached a restraining order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Mark Cleary, of Heathcote Road in Leamington, was made the subject of a restraining order in December 2022, after he was convicted of harassing his ex-partner.

The order prevented the 42-year-old from contacting her or going to her house, however he breached it six times between June and October 2023.

The breaches included him contacting her on social media and sitting outside her house in his car.

On June 23, Cleary went to his ex-partner’s house and started kicking her front door.

When she came out to confront him, he punched her in the face.

Mark Cleary has been jailed for two years and nine months

Cleary was jailed at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to six counts of harassment – breach of restraining order and one count of assault.

Speaking after his sentencing, PC Hollie Dewar, from Warwickshire Police’s Patrol Investigation Unit, said: “Restraining orders are an extremely powerful tool to help us protect victims of domestic abuse and breaching them can carry severe consequences.

“Cleary obviously had no respect for this restraining order, no respect for the courts and certainly has no respect for his ex-partner.

“Hopefully he will spend his time behind bars to reflect on his behaviour and consider changing his ways.”

The police force added: “Warwickshire Police will always protect the identity of the victims of domestic abuse. In this case, the victim has given her permission to report the domestic nature of the offences.”

See More: Mark Cleary, Warwickshire

Related

Ireland recorded no ‘excess deaths’ during Covid-19 pandemic
News 59 minutes ago

Ireland recorded no ‘excess deaths’ during Covid-19 pandemic

By: Fiona Audley

Homes evacuated after ‘viable device’ found in back garden in Newry
News 1 hour ago

Homes evacuated after ‘viable device’ found in back garden in Newry

By: Fiona Audley

Free contraception extended to women aged up to 31 in Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Free contraception extended to women aged up to 31 in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Latest

Fire at site of former Dublin pub that was set to house homeless families
News 1 day ago

Fire at site of former Dublin pub that was set to house homeless families

By: Gerard Donaghy

Detectives investigating murder of Ann Coll issue fresh appeal for information
News 1 day ago

Detectives investigating murder of Ann Coll issue fresh appeal for information

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police release details of man sought following murder of Michael Murphy
News 2 days ago

Police release details of man sought following murder of Michael Murphy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family's appeal for information one year on from man's death in New Year's Eve collision
News 2 days ago

Family's appeal for information one year on from man's death in New Year's Eve collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Actor Jamie Dornan 'intrigued' by possibility of a united Ireland
News 2 days ago

Actor Jamie Dornan 'intrigued' by possibility of a united Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy