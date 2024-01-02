Man who punched ex-partner in the face jailed for breaching restraining order

A MAN who consistently breached a restraining order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Mark Cleary, of Heathcote Road in Leamington, was made the subject of a restraining order in December 2022, after he was convicted of harassing his ex-partner.

The order prevented the 42-year-old from contacting her or going to her house, however he breached it six times between June and October 2023.

The breaches included him contacting her on social media and sitting outside her house in his car.

On June 23, Cleary went to his ex-partner’s house and started kicking her front door.

When she came out to confront him, he punched her in the face.

Cleary was jailed at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to six counts of harassment – breach of restraining order and one count of assault.

Speaking after his sentencing, PC Hollie Dewar, from Warwickshire Police’s Patrol Investigation Unit, said: “Restraining orders are an extremely powerful tool to help us protect victims of domestic abuse and breaching them can carry severe consequences.

“Cleary obviously had no respect for this restraining order, no respect for the courts and certainly has no respect for his ex-partner.

“Hopefully he will spend his time behind bars to reflect on his behaviour and consider changing his ways.”

The police force added: “Warwickshire Police will always protect the identity of the victims of domestic abuse. In this case, the victim has given her permission to report the domestic nature of the offences.”