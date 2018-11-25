Man and woman arrested in Derry murder investigation

POLICE investigating the murder of a young man in Derry this morning have arrested a man and woman.

The victim was found in an alleyway on Creggan Street just before 2.45am today.

He had sustained significant injuries to his head and body.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have now confirmed they have made two arrests.

“The 35-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were arrested in the city earlier today on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody,” said Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the community was in shock following the incident.

“There is shock in the Bogside community and right across the city on hearing this sad news,” she said.

“I want to express my sympathies to the family of this man.

“While details are still emerging of this tragic death, I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.