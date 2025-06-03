Irishman Jonathan Anderson makes history as creative director for Dior

JONATHAN Anderson has been named creative director of Dior’s women’s, men’s, and haute couture lines, becoming the first person since Christian Dior himself to lead all three branches of the French fashion house.

Anderson, 40, was born in Magherafelt in Northern Ireland and is the son of former Ireland rugby captain Willie Anderson. His father famously led Ireland against the All Blacks in the late 1980s and remains a revered figure in Irish sport.

Before launching his own label, JW Anderson, in 2008, he studied at the London College of Fashion and worked in Prada’s marketing department. He soon moved up in the luxury world, most notably as creative director at Loewe, where he spent over a decade redefining the brand’s aesthetic.

Now, in his most prominent role yet, Anderson steps into full creative control of Dior amid major leadership changes at the brand. The departures of Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones opened the door for his appointment, and Anderson is making history as the first to direct all facets of the house in the modern era.

“It is a great honour to join the house of Dior,” Anderson said in a joint statement with the fashion house. “I have always been inspired by the rich history of this house, its depth, and empathy.”

His first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, will premiere at Paris Fashion Week on June 27.

The appointment has been praised by both Delphine Arnault, Dior’s chair and CEO, and her father, Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH. “Jonathan is one of the most talented designers of his generation,” said Delphine. “I am convinced he will bring a creative and modern vision to our house, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created.”