Woman arrested after man stabbed in Co. Derry

A WOMAN has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Co. Derry on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Westbourne Crescent area of Coleraine at around 6.15pm.

A man in his 40s had sustained stab wounds to his upper body area and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

She remains in police custody and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Investigators have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1684 of April 18, 2023.