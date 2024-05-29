Marian Keyes calls for ‘no bad Irish accents’ as Netflix announces television adaption of hit novel

IRISH author Marian Keyes is “overjoyed” that Netflix will adapt her hit book Grown Ups for the small screen.

The online streaming service has announced the title among the “stellar new series” it will be launching this year.

“Based on three couples - Nell and Liam, Cara and Ed, Jessie and Rory, like most families, the Caseys are a complicated bunch,” Netflix explains.

“Ever-shifting politics, old and new resentments, arguments that blow over quickly and hurts that are nursed forever,” they add.

Casting on the series has yet to be announced but Sam Strauss will produce it for See Saw Films.

“I screamed when I got this news,” Keyes said when Netflix made the announcement earlier this month.

“It’s thrilling that See-Saw and Netflix are bringing Grown Ups to the screen – they’ve already brought me so much pleasure as a viewer,” she added.

“Samantha Strauss really ‘gets’ the dynamics of the book and I’ve loved the treatment and scripts that I’ve seen. Honest to God, I’m overjoyed.”

Speaking of the ongoing project, on which Keyes is an executive producer, while at the Hay Festival this week, the author said she is hopeful the show will cast people who “can do Irish accents”.

“It would be so, so nice if they use people who can do Irish accents,” she said in a conversation with Kirsty Lang.

“I mean, the accents are just… I weep! I am corroded with pain!”

She added: "If I really am executive producer it means that I can choose,” before joking “I’d also like a cameo, and my mother wants one as well”.