Mark Hamill praises bullied boy for following the 'Jedi Way' by not fighting back

STAR WARS actor Mark Hamill has taken to Twitter to praise a young fan who was hospitalised after choosing not to retaliate to a group of bullies at school.

10-year-old Aiden Vazquez had to get stitches for a cut on his eyebrow after he was punched in the face, called names and had his backpack stolen at school.

When his mum, Lizette, asked why he didn’t defend himself, Aiden’s answer was simple.

"I told my mom, I got it from "Star Wars," that it's not the Jedi way," he told KMIR.

Hamill decided to reach out to the young Star Wars fan after his story went viral – the ultimate accolade for any would-be Jedi.

"SHOUT OUT to Aiden Vazquez for his courage & wisdom in the face of adversity”, Hamill wrote on Twitter.

"I’m so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden- The Force will be with YOU… Always!!! Your fan, mh."

Aiden’s story touched plenty of Hamill’s followers too.

"You’re a great #Jedi and a very courageous, wise, brave, and compassionate young man #AidenVazquez!" one wrote alongside Hamill’s tweet.

A popular figure on social media, Hamill has made no secret of his Irish heritage.

Hamill’s great-grandmother Elizabeth Keating was born in Kilkenny in 1873 and left for America as a teenager.

He recently led the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin as a guest of honour.