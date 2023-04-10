Masked colour party which led Easter Parade in Belfast under investigation
News

Masked colour party which led Easter Parade in Belfast under investigation

The parade took place along the Falls Road in Belfast yesterday afternoon

AN investigation is underway into a masked colour party which led an Easter Parade in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI have confirmed that they are reviewing the involvement of masked marchers who were at the head of the Irish Republican Socialist Party parade on the Falls Road.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “Police has been and continue to be present at a series of notified parades across Northern Ireland on Sunday, April 9.

"The vast majority of the parades were lawful and passed off without incident.

"There was however a masked colour party at the head of the Irish Republican Socialist Party parade on the Falls Road in Belfast.

"Police issued warnings to participants and using evidence-gathering resources obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

"As is normal for notified parades, we will also prepare a report to the Parades Commission on the conduct of the parade.”

