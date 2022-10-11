Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May
News

Mayor of Liverpool condemns inflation of accommodation costs for Eurovision dates next May

THE MAYOR of Liverpool Steve Rotheram has expressed his disappointment at the sharp increase in hotel and accommodation prices which have appeared on websites since the announcement that the city would be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Last Friday it was announced that Liverpool would host the contest, having been shortlisted alongside Glasgow.

In the hours and days since, some individuals reported that their accommodation bookings for dates in May were being cancelled and re-advertised at inflated prices.

“Eurovision is supposed to be an occasion where everybody comes together in the name of peace, love and understanding," Mayor Rotheram said. "It is a multi-coloured, multi-cultural spectacular.

“That's why it is so disappointing to see some businesses in our region, who have jumped at the chance to grossly inflate prices – with some even cancelling existing bookings, only to re-advertise the same thing at many times the previous price.

Before the pandemic, the Liverpool City Region’s visitor economy was worth £5bn a year, welcoming 67.3m visitors, and supporting over 57,000 jobs.

During and after the pandemic, £200m of funding has been pumped into the local economy to kickstart its recovery, with much of that targeted at the visitor economy.

“Eurovision offers us the chance to electrify that nascent recovery and turn it into new growth.

"I understand how the hotel industry operates and that demand will be unprecedented - but there must be a measure of self-control to this decision.

“I've called this behaviour out several times before especially when football fans have been ripped off for flights and accommodation.

“I don’t want anybody to be prevented from visiting our great city region because it has been made financially restrictive.

“I'll be speaking to political colleagues about our response and will make representations to the sector in the coming days."

He said that the Eurovision will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make memories at an event that promises to be a special occasion for those present and for millions watching at home.

"For our area it is a fantastic chance to showcase all that is good in a great city - and beyond."

See More: Eurovision, Liverpool, Steve Rotheram

Related

Six countries voted for each other in 'unprecedented' Eurovision pattern, EBU says
News 4 months ago

Six countries voted for each other in 'unprecedented' Eurovision pattern, EBU says

By: Connell McHugh

Eurovision: 16 Weird and Wonderful Entries From Years Gone By
News 5 months ago

Eurovision: 16 Weird and Wonderful Entries From Years Gone By

By: Irish Post

Italy's Eurovision winner passes drug test after green room video goes viral
News 1 year ago

Italy's Eurovision winner passes drug test after green room video goes viral

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'
Sport 30 minutes ago

Vera Pauw believes an Ireland reaching their first major ever tournament 'could inspire Ireland's next generation'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19
Sport 18 hours ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WU19 0-1 France WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Niamh Fahey says 'It’s important for Ireland to have no fear, and go for it' ahead of the Scotland clash tomorrow
Sport 20 hours ago

Niamh Fahey says 'It’s important for Ireland to have no fear, and go for it' ahead of the Scotland clash tomorrow

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The IRFU have offered their condolences to the families affected by the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal
Sport 21 hours ago

The IRFU have offered their condolences to the families affected by the Creeslough tragedy in Donegal

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A teenager from Offaly has won the F4 British Championship, Alex Dunne 16 is primed for big things in the racing world
Sport 22 hours ago

A teenager from Offaly has won the F4 British Championship, Alex Dunne 16 is primed for big things in the racing world

By: Conor O'Donoghue