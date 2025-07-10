Mayor of Toronto visits Famine memorial during Dubin visit
News

THE Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow made a special visit to Dublin’s Famine memorial while in the city this month.

Ms Chow visited Dublin and London as part of a a trade and cultural mission this week, which ran from July 7 to 9.

During the Irish leg of her trip, she met the newly elected Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam at the Mansion House for an official bilateral meeting.

Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow pictured with Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam in Dublin (Pics: Damien Eagers Photography)

Their one-to-one meeting saw them discuss “city-to-city relations, economic development, cultural collaboration, and shared priorities in areas such as sustainability, tourism, and community inclusion” a spokesperson for the Mayor of Dublin’s office confirmed.

Ms Chow also had meetings with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland and members of Ireland’s screen and filmmaking sector.

As a sculptor and longtime advocate for the arts, Mayor Chow also visited the Famine Memorial on Dublin’s quays while in the city “to reflect on the historic links between Ireland and Canada”.

The mayors enjoyed a bilateral meeting at Dublin's Mansion House (Pics: Damien Eagers Photography)

“It is a great privilege to welcome Mayor Olivia Chow to Dublin - a city that, like Toronto, places enormous value on creativity, inclusion and global connection,” Cllr McAdam said.

“Our two cities have a long and meaningful relationship, rooted in shared heritage and strengthened today through trade, culture, and people,” he added.

“From sustainable tourism to the screen sector, we have much to learn from each other.

Councillor McAdam hosted Ms Chow during the Dublin leg of her trade and cultural mission (Pics: Damien Eagers Photography)

“As Lord Mayor, I am committed to deepening our international partnerships — and this visit from Mayor Chow is a powerful reminder of the importance of cities working together to tackle global challenges and seize shared opportunities.”

Following their bilateral meeting, Mr McAdam hosted a working lunch with senior Dublin City Council officials drawn from departments including City Coordination and Regeneration, Sustainable Tourism, Film Production, Arts and Cultural Programming, and Sustainable Food Systems and Climate Action.

