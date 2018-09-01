Member of Dublin ambulance crew 'hit by a slingshot'
The Dublin fire brigade has condemned an attack on one of their members.

At the site of Dublin city centre, one member of the ambulances assisting the Dublin fire brigade was injured on Friday night.

A projectile was fired from a slingshot at a member resulting in an injury.

It's not yet known how badly injured the member was at time of attack.

The Dublin fire brigade took to Twitter to share: "Overnight one of our ambulances in the city centre was hit by a slingshot & projectile resulting in an injury to a crew member.

DFB condemn these incidents which are unacceptable & wish our colleague a speedy recovery."

