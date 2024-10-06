Breakdown! Firefighters rescue team of New Zealand rugby players from Dublin elevator
Breakdown! Firefighters rescue team of New Zealand rugby players from Dublin elevator

All in a day's work for Dublin Fire Brigade (Image: DubFireBrigade / Twitter/X)

AS callouts go, it's probably one of the more unusual jobs Dublin firefighters have encountered.

In the past month, Dublin Fire Brigade units have faced blazes, beach rescues and even births.

However, on Saturday, they were tasked with something rather more difficult than the clichéd cat in a tree — 10 Kiwis in a broken elevator.

Well, 10 New Zealand rugby players to be precise.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter/X yesterday to share news of the unconventional call.

"Donnybrook firefighters were called to release a rugby team from a malfunctioning lift," they posted.

"The lift was rated for 500kg, it had a team of ten rugby players from New Zealand in it…"

While it's not known which team it was, given that the average player weight of the current All Blacks squad is more than 100kg, there was likely a sense of urgency to get the players out.

Presumably it all ended well for the visitors, with social media users seeing the funny side of the situation.

"Ten large, high protein eating men in a confined space. Hope the fire brigade had their masks on," posted one Twitter/X user.

"The door. Did they haka open?" asked another.

“"If that happens again and they are due to play Ireland, please do not open," quipped a third.

Ireland are indeed due to play New Zealand in Dublin next month in the Autumn Nations Series when they will be aiming for a third consecutive home victory against the visitors after wins in 2018 and 2021.

Maybe the All Blacks will opt for the lift over the stairs en route to the Aviva come November 8…

