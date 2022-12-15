Member of Irish Defence Forces killed in Lebanon

A MEMBER of Óglaigh na hÉireann, the Irish Defence Forces, was killed while carrying out UN peacekeeping duties in Lebanon on Wednesday night.

The soldier of the 121st Infantry Battalion was involved in a "serious incident" at around 9.45pm Irish time.

A convoy of two Amoured Utility Vehicles carrying eight personal was traveling to Beirut an came under fire.

Four of those personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon as a result of he incident, where the soldier was pronounced dead on arrival.

Another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition, while the other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries.

The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured and are safe and accounted for.

A medical officer from the 121st Infantry Battalion is currently with the soldiers in Raee Hospital.

The names of personnel are not being released by the Defence Forces at this time, but the families of those involved have been informed.

The Chief of Staff of Óglaigh na hÉireann, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy stated:

"We in Óglaigh na hÉireann are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of this tragic event and the loss of one of our peacekeepers. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fellow peacekeepers from the 121st Infantry Battalion.

"Our thoughts are also with those who were injured last night and their families and friends. We have one of our medical officers currently at Raee Hospital and we will ensure that our personnel get the best possible care. Our focus now is to ensure the safety and continued support for all our personnel deployed in Lebanon."

Taoiseach Michel Martin and President Michael D Higgins have also paid tribute to the soldier.

"I want to express the heartfelt sorrow of the Government of Ireland at the loss of a young person serving overseas with the United Nations.

"In particular, I extend to his family our deepest sympathies for the terrible loss they have suffered.

"It is a reminder that our peacekeepers serve in dangerous circumstances, at all times, in the cause of peace."

President Higgins said:

"As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world.

"As President of Ireland and Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, it is with a heavy heart, and conscious of the great loss it will represent to them, that I offer my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the member of the Defence Forces who has lost their life. A life lost serving the people of Ireland, serving the United Nations, and serving all those wishing for peace in our shared world.

"The news will come as a great shock to the family and wider circle of all those who have served the cause of peace with pride on behalf of the people of Ireland. I know that the members of the Defence Forces will reach out to each other following this tragedy, as will the people of Ireland.

"May I also wish a speedy recovery to those other members of the Defence Forces injured in the incident. Our thoughts are with them at this time."

The 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising of 333 Irish soldiers, deployed in November 2022 to South Lebanon as part of UNIFIL (United Nation Interim Force in Lebanon).

The Battalion are part of a multinational battalion, comprising of Irish, Maltese, Polish and Hungarian personnel, collectively referred to as IRISHPOLBATT.