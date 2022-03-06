Merseyside Police hunt Irishman wanted on recall to prison

MERSEYSIDE POLICE are hunting an Irishman wanted on recall to prison.

Christopher O’Connor, who is originally from Dublin, was previously jailed for seven years in relation to drug supply offences.

He was released on October 22, 2021 but is now being sought by police after failing to abide by the conditions of his release.

O'Connor, who also uses the surname Walsh, has links to the Kensington and Anfield areas of Liverpool.

He is described as white, 5' 8" tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has an Irish accent and a number of distinctive tattoos, including one on his left arm that reads story and a dragon and dagger on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the force's social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or the Merseyside Police Contact Centre page on Facebook.

Information can also be provided by calling 101, quoting reference 22000066215, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.