Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences after joint operation between PSNI and Merseyside Police

THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a joint operation between the PSNI and Merseyside Police.

Investigators also seized suspected Class A and B drugs with an estimated street value of at least £80,000.

"Working with partners, we are doing everything in our collective power to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs," said Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce.

The arrests were made after Border Force officers intercepted a package containing suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Enquiries resulted in a co-ordinated search and arrest operation on Tuesday by police in Derry and Liverpool.

Arrests

Officers in Derry arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

She was also detained on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, attempted possession of a Class B controlled drug and attempted possession of a Class A controlled drug

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

Both were later bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

In Liverpool, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug.

He was also held on suspicion of importing a Class B drug with intent to evade a prohibition/restriction, producing a Class B controlled drug and abstracting/using electricity without authority.

He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Following a search of a property in Liverpool, 45 cannabis plants were located together with a large amount of suspected Class A drugs.

'Intimidation, violence and fear'

Speaking after the arrests, Chief Inspector Pearce said the PSNI will continue target those involved in drug-related activity 'who bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities'.

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Steve Robinson echoed those sentiments, saying: "Organised crime is hugely damaging to our communities, often involving intimidation, violence and creating fear.

"Those involved pay no notice to borders so it is vital we share intelligence and resources and work with our colleagues in other police forces, including PSNI, in order to gather intelligence and make arrests."