Woman jailed for manslaughter after fatally stabbing partner
News

Amanda McDonnell, left, has been jailed for the manslaughter of Gerard Hand (Images: Merseyside Police)

A WOMAN who fatally stabbed her partner has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Amanda McDonnell, 43, pleaded guilty last month at Liverpool Crown Court to the manslaughter of Gerard Hand.

The 43-year-old sustained a single stab wound to the chest at an address on Church Walk, Bootle on November 22, 2023.

He was rushed to hospital but despite the efforts of emergency workers, was sadly pronounced deceased later that morning.

McDonnell, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with Mr Hand's murder.

Assault claim

According to the Liverpool Echo, the court heard that on the day of his death, Mr Hand had been drinking with McDonnell at a friend's property.

At around 7.45am, the friend called emergency services, saying Mr Hand had been stabbed.

When police arrived, McDonnell claimed Mr Hand had been attacked by another man who had come into the flat.

However, the knife used to fatally injure Mr Hand was later found in a drawer at the property.

When later questioned by police, McDonnell said the pair had been drinking since the afternoon of the previous day and that Mr Hand had assaulted her.

McDonnell claimed she had armed herself with a knife to keep Mr Hand at bay and that he sustained the stab wound when he lunged at her.

The prosecution accepted that McDonnell did not intend to cause her partner's death.

She subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter and on Friday, was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Solace

"Firstly I would like to convey our sincere condolences to Gerard's family," said Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer of Merseyside Police.

"This is a tragic case where McDonnell's actions that day led to the death of her partner.

"McDonnell pleaded guilty to his manslaughter which gave the family some solace of not having to hear the events leading up to his tragic death.

"McDonnell now has to live with the result of her actions that fateful day, and I hope that this conviction will give Gerard’s family a sense of closure."

