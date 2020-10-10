Michael D Higgins says world must ‘reflect on systemic weaknesses’ in society exposed by COVID-19
News

Michael D Higgins says world must ‘reflect on systemic weaknesses’ in society exposed by COVID-19

THE PRESIDENT of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, has called on the world to “reflect on the systemic weaknesses” Covid-19 has exposed and develop a fresh approach to economic thinking and inequality. 

Speaking in a keynote speech at the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development’s ‘Confronting Planetary Emergencies’ conference, the 79-year-old head of state said the global health crisis had thrown the economic inequalities that exist into stark contrast. 

He said the virus had also highlighted the necessity for a fresh approach. 

The conference was held to discuss the differing approaches to the pandemic and how best to address other pressing global issues like poverty and climate change. 

“Understandably, much current economic commentary focuses on the cost of the pandemic,” Higgins said. 

Advertisement

"But we must also reflect on the systemic weaknesses it has exposed in how we organise our society and economy. 

“Our challenge is heretofore to draw on the lessons of solidarity and ingenuity, as COVID-19 confronts 21st century society and its world economy with a new kind of emergency hazard.” 

The speech saw the President of Ireland outline his belief that the global economic system, in its current form, falls foul of “crises and cascading failures” that may end up worsening the environmental crisis and could also lead to even greater social and economic inequality around the world. 

He called for new systemic approaches, new economic thinking and a “greater focus on resilience, safeguards and a symmetry” between economic, social and ecological issues. 

The comments mirror those made by Higgins during an interview with the Italian publication Il Manifesto, back in May, in which he warned that the COVID-19 crisis cannot lead to a resurgence in austerity measures throughout international economies. 

Advertisement

"It is time for a paradigm shift, and this change must take place in the streets of Europe,” he said. 

See More: Michael D Higgins, President Of Ireland

Related

President Michael D Higgins' beloved dog Síoda has died following a short illness
News 3 weeks ago

President Michael D Higgins' beloved dog Síoda has died following a short illness

By: Jack Beresford

President Michael D Higgins calls for 'solidarity, care, compassion and kindness' during pandemic
News 4 weeks ago

President Michael D Higgins calls for 'solidarity, care, compassion and kindness' during pandemic

By: Jack Beresford

103-year-old Irish nun sends coronavirus poem to President Michael D Higgins
News 2 months ago

103-year-old Irish nun sends coronavirus poem to President Michael D Higgins

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Children could be given extra week off school this Halloween to squash Covid-19 case numbers
News 3 hours ago

Children could be given extra week off school this Halloween to squash Covid-19 case numbers

By: Jack Beresford

PASS MASTER: Driving instructor who has taught more than 3,000 students celebrates 80th birthday
Life & Style 16 hours ago

PASS MASTER: Driving instructor who has taught more than 3,000 students celebrates 80th birthday

By: Fiona Audley

U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’ Named Greatest Album Of The 1980s In BBC Poll
News 22 hours ago

U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’ Named Greatest Album Of The 1980s In BBC Poll

By: Jack Beresford

Sick children in Irish hospitals gifted with fleet of motorised BMWs
News 23 hours ago

Sick children in Irish hospitals gifted with fleet of motorised BMWs

By: Rachael O'Connor

It’s Beer And Pizza Day
News 23 hours ago

It’s Beer And Pizza Day

By: Jack Beresford