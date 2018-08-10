Michael Healy-Rae announces new book revealing "the biggest regret of his life"
News

Michael Healy-Rae announces new book revealing "the biggest regret of his life"

(Picture: RollingNews.ie)

IRISH politician Michael Healy-Rae has announced he has written a book which details "the biggest regret of his life".

The Independent TD from Kerry has always been an outspoken figure within Irish politics, and his new book Time To Talk: Stories from the heart of Ireland looks set to be an extension of that trend.

Due to be released at the end of October, the book will contain stories from the famous Healy-Rae dynasty of south Kerry, and personal recollections about Michael’s own life and upbringing.

He took to Twitter today to reveal the front cover of the book which shows a well-dressed Michael donning his iconic cap.

In the brief synopsis of the upcoming book, it explains how it details the “biggest regret of his life which made him vow to never stop talking and listening, and really hearing what people were trying to say.”

There’s no exact release date yet, but it looks set to hit shelves at the end of October.

Perfect stocking filler ahead of Christmas!

See More: Book, Ireland, Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, Politics

