Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh hailed as 'grandfather' to the nation as he is laid to rest

LEGENDARY GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh was described as the 'grandfather' to the nation as he was laid to rest in his native Co. Kerry on Saturday.

Ó Muircheartaigh's coffin was draped in a Kerry flag as it was carried into St Mary's Church in Dingle.

While those gathered heard of Ó Muircheartaigh's love for the county, Fr Michael Moynihan explained how the commentator was also beloved far beyond the boundaries of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Ó Muircheartaigh's son Aonghus said his father, renowned for his witty turn of phrase as a commentator, was just as jovial at home.

"We lived in a house full of kindness and fun," he told those gathered.

'End of an era'

Ó Muircheartaigh's funeral began with symbols of his life being brought to the altar, including a typewriter and microphone, a football and hurley and his teaching degree.

Also among the items was a Kerry flag, and Fr Moynihan spoke of the broadcaster's love of the Kingdom,

"Kerry held a special place in Micheál's heart, his love for this beautiful county was very evident," he said.

"From its landscape to its people, from its history to its culture, Kerry was a source of joy and pride which was both genuine and inspiring."

However, he said that the death of the 93-year-old, who passed away in Dublin's Mater Hospital on Tuesday, was felt far beyond Kerry.

"The news was greeted with a great sense of sadness, it felt like the end of an era," he said.

"It is evident that people across the country had a great fondness for Micheál, he was like a grandfather figure to our nation for over 60 years.

"He was part of the life in our kitchens and sitting rooms as we gathered to follow football and hurling matches.

"Even though he was retired since 2010, we felt that a chapter in our lives had closed, never to be re-opened again."

'A people's person'

He added: "In remembering Micheál today, we acknowledge a man who was truly a national treasure.

"His legacy is one of knowledge, passion and commitment to the things he loved most.

"Most of all, he was a people's person, connected with people up and down the country from different clubs, different counties, different traditions and from all walks of life.

"He had a great capacity to remember events and details, he was truly interested in people and their stories.

"While his loss will be felt right across our nation and beyond, I have no doubt that his death will be most felt by you, his family.

"He was special to us, but he was so much more to you. As a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a brother, as a relation, the love and the memories will carry you through in the days and weeks to come."

'Energy and enthusiasm'

Aonghus Ó Muircheartaigh told those gathered how he and his family had heard stories this week from friends, colleagues and past pupils about the impact his father had on them.

He also explained that the wit and intelligence that endeared his father to listeners was just as evident at home.

“He had great energy and enthusiasm for action and didn't believe in tiredness," he said.

"Some parents might be awakened by their children jumping up and down in a bed.

"We experienced the opposite, Dad would literally jump up and down early mornings.

"He often woke his children and grandchildren, banging pots and pans together.

"Another time, we were awakened by him chipping golf balls into pots outside of our bedroom to wake us up in time for a golf tournament.

"Anything that could make plenty of noise so that we'd be on the road in time, and in this case, five in the morning."

Ó Muircheartaigh was laid to rest at the nearby St Brendan's Cemetery.