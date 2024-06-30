Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh hailed as 'grandfather' to the nation as he is laid to rest
News

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh hailed as 'grandfather' to the nation as he is laid to rest

A minute's silence was held in memory of Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park (Image: Harry Murphy / Sportsfile via Getty Images)

LEGENDARY GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh was described as the 'grandfather' to the nation as he was laid to rest in his native Co. Kerry on Saturday.

Ó Muircheartaigh's coffin was draped in a Kerry flag as it was carried into St Mary's Church in Dingle.

While those gathered heard of Ó Muircheartaigh's love for the county, Fr Michael Moynihan explained how the commentator was also beloved far beyond the boundaries of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Ó Muircheartaigh's son Aonghus said his father, renowned for his witty turn of phrase as a commentator, was just as jovial at home.

"We lived in a house full of kindness and fun," he told those gathered.

'End of an era'

Ó Muircheartaigh's funeral began with symbols of his life being brought to the altar, including a typewriter and microphone, a football and hurley and his teaching degree.

Also among the items was a Kerry flag, and Fr Moynihan spoke of the broadcaster's love of the Kingdom,

"Kerry held a special place in Micheál's heart, his love for this beautiful county was very evident," he said.

"From its landscape to its people, from its history to its culture, Kerry was a source of joy and pride which was both genuine and inspiring."

However, he said that the death of the 93-year-old, who passed away in Dublin's Mater Hospital on Tuesday, was felt far beyond Kerry.

"The news was greeted with a great sense of sadness, it felt like the end of an era," he said.

"It is evident that people across the country had a great fondness for Micheál, he was like a grandfather figure to our nation for over 60 years.

"He was part of the life in our kitchens and sitting rooms as we gathered to follow football and hurling matches.

"Even though he was retired since 2010, we felt that a chapter in our lives had closed, never to be re-opened again."

'A people's person'

He added: "In remembering Micheál today, we acknowledge a man who was truly a national treasure.

"His legacy is one of knowledge, passion and commitment to the things he loved most.

"Most of all, he was a people's person, connected with people up and down the country from different clubs, different counties, different traditions and from all walks of life.

"He had a great capacity to remember events and details, he was truly interested in people and their stories.

"While his loss will be felt right across our nation and beyond, I have no doubt that his death will be most felt by you, his family.

"He was special to us, but he was so much more to you. As a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a brother, as a relation, the love and the memories will carry you through in the days and weeks to come."

'Energy and enthusiasm'

Aonghus Ó Muircheartaigh told those gathered how he and his family had heard stories this week from friends, colleagues and past pupils about the impact his father had on them.

He also explained that the wit and intelligence that endeared his father to listeners was just as evident at home.

“He had great energy and enthusiasm for action and didn't believe in tiredness," he said.

"Some parents might be awakened by their children jumping up and down in a bed.

"We experienced the opposite, Dad would literally jump up and down early mornings.

"He often woke his children and grandchildren, banging pots and pans together.

"Another time, we were awakened by him chipping golf balls into pots outside of our bedroom to wake us up in time for a golf tournament.

"Anything that could make plenty of noise so that we'd be on the road in time, and in this case, five in the morning."

Ó Muircheartaigh was laid to rest at the nearby St Brendan's Cemetery.

See More: Kerry, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

Related

Tributes paid ahead of funeral for dad who died in alleged Kerry assault
News 4 weeks ago

Tributes paid ahead of funeral for dad who died in alleged Kerry assault

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made and probe launched after man killed in Co. Kerry attack
News 1 month ago

Arrest made and probe launched after man killed in Co. Kerry attack

By: Fiona Audley

Two people airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co. Kerry
News 2 months ago

Two people airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man charged over murder of 69-year-old found dead in his home
News 2 days ago

Man charged over murder of 69-year-old found dead in his home

By: Fiona Audley

Hundreds of Aer Lingus flights cancelled as pilot strike action underway
News 2 days ago

Hundreds of Aer Lingus flights cancelled as pilot strike action underway

By: Fiona Audley

Family’s emotional tribute as Tommie Gorman funeral details confirmed
News 2 days ago

Family’s emotional tribute as Tommie Gorman funeral details confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

‘Incredibly sad’: Teenage quad biker dies in hospital following horror collision
News 3 days ago

‘Incredibly sad’: Teenage quad biker dies in hospital following horror collision

By: Fiona Audley

Jack Chambers ‘honoured’ to be signed in as Ireland’s new finance minister
News 3 days ago

Jack Chambers ‘honoured’ to be signed in as Ireland’s new finance minister

By: Fiona Audley