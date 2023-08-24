Mick Lynch slams P&O Ferries’ closure of Liverpool-Dublin route
News

Mick Lynch slams P&O Ferries’ closure of Liverpool-Dublin route

CRUISE CONTROL A P&O ship in 2022 (picture by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Mick Lynch (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

P&O Ferries is to close its Liverpool-Dublin route after it was unable to secure a berth at Port of Liverpool. The Merseyside port’s operator Peel Ports confirmed that on the expiry of P&O’s contract later this year, their Irish Sea service would cease.

Mick Lynch, RMT General Secretary has slammed the decision. He said: “P&O Ferries said they unlawfully sacked nearly 800 seafarers to protect jobs elsewhere in their UK operation.

"This latest attack on maritime jobs and skills proves that Tory Ministers were wrong to believe P&O Ferries and its CEO Peter Hebblethwaite.

"He along with his senior management team, have shown that they are not only prepared to break employment law in order to please their owners in Dubai but that they cannot be trusted to operate economically vital ro-pax ferry services, blaming everyone else but themselves for their abject failures.

"The British government should scrap any shipping contracts they have with P&O and begin the process of banning them from operating in UK waters, as a matter of urgency."

P&O have so far declined to respond to Mr Lynch’s criticisms, and claim they were forced into the decision by “the port provider”.

See More: Ferries, Mick Lynch, P&O, RMT

Related

Storm Barbara could spell Christmas travel chaos between Britain and Ireland
News 6 years ago

Storm Barbara could spell Christmas travel chaos between Britain and Ireland

By: Mal Rogers

Cattle cull in Ireland needed to help tackle climate change
News 42 minutes ago

Cattle cull in Ireland needed to help tackle climate change

By: Mal Rogers

'Senseless vandalism': Dublin's Molly Malone statue targeted a second time in a week
News 1 day ago

'Senseless vandalism': Dublin's Molly Malone statue targeted a second time in a week

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

CPS to bring no charges after reinvestigation into Birmingham pub bombings
News 2 days ago

CPS to bring no charges after reinvestigation into Birmingham pub bombings

By: Mal Rogers

Dublin court appearances over tourist attack
News 2 days ago

Dublin court appearances over tourist attack

By: Nick Bramhill

Heroic hospice helper celebrates 90th Birthday
Community 2 days ago

Heroic hospice helper celebrates 90th Birthday

By: Mal Rogers

Tubridy could be heading for GB News
News 2 days ago

Tubridy could be heading for GB News

By: Nick Bramhill

Hitting the high notes — Ireland's top albums in 2023
Entertainment 2 days ago

Hitting the high notes — Ireland's top albums in 2023

By: Tony Clayton-Lea