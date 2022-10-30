Migrant processing centre in England attacked by man throwing petrol bombs

A MIGRANT processing centre in England was reportedly targeted by a man throwing petrol bombs on Sunday morning.

According to Reuters, the man threw three devices at the centre in Dover, one of which failed to go off, before fleeing in a car.

A Reuters photographer who was at the scene said the man then drove to a petrol station before killing himself.

Man attacks UK migrant processing centre in Dover, kills himself https://t.co/tZ7C4xef7R pic.twitter.com/KKU8XQQqWM — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2022

In a statement, Kent Police said the suspect had been located but offered no further details.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said they had dealt with an incident in Dover on Sunday morning.

"Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to an incident involving fire on Channel View Road, Dover at 11:24 this morning," confirmed the service.

"Crews put out the fire at the scene.

"Kent Fire and Rescue Service continues to work alongside partner agencies at this ongoing incident."

I am deeply shocked by the incident in Dover today. I have spoken to the immigration minister about the situation. My thoughts are with everyone involved. — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) October 30, 2022

Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, tweeted: "I am deeply shocked by the incident in Dover today. I have spoken to the immigration minister about the situation.

"My thoughts are with everyone involved."

Speaking later on LBC, Elphicke claimed 'tensions have been raised' recently over immigration and said that 990 migrants had arrived in Dover on Saturday.

"We don't know the motivation of the individual concerned yet, so I wouldn't want to speculate on that," she said.

"But I think it is far to say than tensions have been running high over the last period and indeed I raised my concerns about that with the immigration minister earlier this week."