Miniature phones and drugs set to be smuggled into Irish prisons seized

DRUGS and miniature mobile phones which were set to be smuggled into Irish prisons have been seized by gardaí.

Officers investigating the smuggling of controlled drugs and contraband into Wheatfield, Cloverhill and Mountjoy Prisons carried out searches at properties across Dublin this week.

Properties in Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Coolock and Tallaght were searched as well as a number of cells in Mountjoy Prison.

During the searches a number of miniature phones, which were wrapped in insulation tape ready to be sent by drone to the prisons, were seized.

Controlled drugs including €17,000 cannabis, €5,000 cocaine, €3,000 tablets were also seized.

A drone, €22k in cash and a Rolex watch were also seized along with mobile phones, financial documents, improvised weapons and drug paraphernalia including weighing scales and bagging equipment.