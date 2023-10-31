Minister announces €1m funding pot for LGBTI+ organisations in rural communities in Ireland

FUNDING of nearly €1million has been announced today to support LGBTI+ projects across Ireland.

Some 25 projects will receive amounts up to €100,000 to support their work under the 2023 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call, Ireland’s Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed.

A total of €984,482 will be made available to those organisations, which are located across Ireland to “assist the development of rural community infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTI+ persons, address gaps in LGBTI+ services and support existing LGBTI+ community organisations” the Minister explained.

Launched in 2019, Ireland’s National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021, provides a whole-of-Government framework for identifying and addressing issues which may prevent LGBTI+ people from enjoying “full equality in practice in Irish society”.

Based on four pillars, the Strategy is targeted to achieve a vision of Ireland where members of the LGBTI+ community are visible and included, treated equally, healthy, and safe and supported.

“Positive visibility and increased non-stereotypical representation of LGBTI+ identities is vital to support long-term attitudinal change,” the Strategy states.

Among the organisations who will receive funding in this round are AMACH! LGBT Galway, a group which represents and advocates on behalf of the community, GOSHH Ireland CLG in Limerick and the LGBT Support and Advocacy Network Ireland CLG in Dublin, all of whom have been allocated €70,000 in funding.

“I am delighted to announce a wide range of projects - local and regional – around the country to ensure that every LGBTI+ person in Ireland can avail of important supports and thrive in their community,” Minister O’Gorman said.

“This funding of nearly €1m will enable 25 organisations to support LGBTI+ persons in a range of ways, including health, counselling services, and celebrating Pride,” he added.

“The significant interest in the Community Services Fund 2023 demonstrates the willingness of communities around the country to support LGBTI+ persons and I wish them the best of luck in implementing their projects.”