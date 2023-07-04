More breastfeeding breaks and new unpaid leave entitlement now in effect in Ireland
News

More breastfeeding breaks and new unpaid leave entitlement now in effect in Ireland

NEW laws supporting workers in Ireland has come into effect this week.

The nation’s new Work Life Balance Act 2023, which was passed in April 2023, provides new and extended employee entitlements.

As of July 3, under the new legislation, mums' entitlement to paid breastfeeding breaks while at work have been extended from six months to up to two years.

In addition to this, all parents and carers are now entitled to a new right to unpaid leave for medical purposes.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman welcomed the commencement of the new legislation as it came into effect yesterday.

“The Work Life Balance Act is about helping make sure that our work lives reflect the reality of our personal lives, particularly for parents and carers,” he said.

“By extending breastfeeding breaks to two years after the birth of the child, we can support women returning to work after maternity leave to continue to breastfeed, in line with best practices from a public health perspective.

"Normalising breastfeeding in the workplace is of benefit to mothers, babies and wider society.’

He added: “The new right to leave for medical care purposes will give parents and carers access to a flexible short-term form of unpaid leave, providing certainty at difficult moments, should they need it.”

Further elements of the new law include provisions for domestic violence leave and the right to request flexible or remote working.

The remainder of the legislation is due to be enacted in Ireland later this year, Minister O’Gorman confirmed, once the Workplace Relations Commission has finalised a code of practice.

