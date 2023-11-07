More than 75 Irish firms represented at world’s largest travel fair

MORE than 75 Irish hospitality firms are in London this week to attend the world’s largest travel fair.

The tourism companies are in the capital for the World Travel Market (WTM), where they hope to drum up business for 2024.

In preparation for the year ahead, Tourism Ireland has mounted a strong presence at the industry event, which will see their clients conduct nearly 3,000 meetings over the course of the three-day event.

The travel marketing agency has brought a range of clients, from across the island of Ireland, to showcase their wares at the event, including Irish hotels, whiskey distilleries and jaunting car tours.

“As we look to 2024, our presence at World Travel Market is really important to kick-start our promotional drive overseas,” Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive Designate of Tourism Ireland, explained.

“In our first full year post pandemic, every tourism business is eager for recovery.

“When we talk to tourism operators across the island of Ireland, we know that overseas tourism is playing a vital role.”

She added: “We are delighted to have around 75 tourism companies from across the island of Ireland joining us at this year’s WTM, for an estimated 2,800 commercial meetings with international tour operators.

“We facilitate connections between the world’s leading tour operators and diverse tourism businesses across the island of Ireland, helping introduce overseas visitors to delightful experiences on our island and strengthening the spread of the economic and social benefits that tourism brings.”

Tourism Ireland confirm its “message” at WTM is that the island of Ireland has “so much to offer across regions and seasons”.

Over the course of the event, the organisation will be “showcasing iconic reasons to travel to Ireland, expanding people’s bucket lists from best-known spots to our hidden gems” they add.

“It’s an exciting year ahead, as 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way, providing Tourism Ireland with another great hook to showcase the iconic route,” the organisation confirms.

“Next year, Tourism Ireland will dial up its ‘Ireland, Home of Halloween’ message,” they add, “celebrating the island of Ireland as the birthplace of one of the world’s most celebrated festivals, and ultimately growing Halloween in Ireland to be an iconic ‘must do’ in the shoulder season.”