More than €750,000 worth of herbal cannabis found in spare tyres at Rosslare Port

REVENUE officers seized an estimated €765,000 worth of herbal cannabis after a search of a lorry at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

The drugs were concealed in the spare tyres of a Polish-registered articulated lorry and trailer than had arrived from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station for questioning.

The 38kg haul was discovered during routine operations with the assistance of a mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.

The seizure follows the discovery of €1.26m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port on Monday.

The 18kg of drugs were concealed in a vehicle but were discovered thanks to the assistance of detector dog James.

The vehicle was stopped and searched as part of an intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, with assistance from the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested and detained at Store Street Garda Station.

Both discoveries were made as part of Revenue's ongoing investigations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Anyone with information regarding drug smuggling is urged to contact Revenue on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.