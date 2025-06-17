Mother and baby home inquiry and redress scheme to be established in Northern Ireland

AN inquiry will be set up into mother and baby homes that were historically in operation in Northern Ireland.

Legislation was introduced in Stormont yesterday to establish the Inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses and an associated redress scheme for victims.

“We have introduced legislation to establish an Inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses; and an associated redress scheme,” Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed.

“These institutions and practices were a product of systemic misogyny,” she added.

“The regime inflicted on women and girls, many while heavily pregnant, was appalling and constituted cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“Today, we also must also acknowledge that not only did women have their rights grossly denied within these institutions, so too did their children, now adults. They too were failed on every level.

"We hope this legislation demonstrates our sincere commitment to respecting and fulfilling the wishes of those who for many decades have suffered and been silenced.

“We want to thank those all who have long campaigned for justice and for all their assistance in helping us to reach this point.”

Ms O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to victims and survivors who have campaigned for justice, prior to making their announcement.

“We deeply regret the pain and suffering of victims and survivors and today is a testament to their courage as we introduce this important and significant legislation,” Ms Little-Pengelly said.

“We know how long they have waited for answers and I hope they see this legislation as an important stage in the process as we seek to uncover the truth and hold those responsible to account.”

She added: “We remain committed to addressing this dark period of our past and we want to encourage everyone affected to come forward and be heard.”

The newly launched Executive Bill will establish a statutory public inquiry and a statutory redress scheme which is estimated to cost £80m.

That figure includes almost £60m in initial redress payments to cover approximately 6,600 redress claims.

“Each eligible person will receive a payment of £10k and a £2k payment will be made to each eligible family member on behalf of a loved one who has died since 29 September 2011,” the Northern Ireland Executive has confirmed.

“A further Individually Assessed Payment (IAP) for the specific harm suffered by an individual will follow the public inquiry,” they add.