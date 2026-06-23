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Motorcyclist dies following Co. Cork collision
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Motorcyclist dies following Co. Cork collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a collision in Co. Cork.

The man, aged in his 40s, collided with a car on the N73 near Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, on June 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

No other injuries were reported, although the driver of the car, a woman aged in her 30s, was taken to Tipperary University Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí have urged to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N73 near Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, on June 21, between 1pm and 2pm, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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See More: Collision, Cork, Motorcycle

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