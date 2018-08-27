Motorist found in collision TEN times over the alcohol limit

The driver was fined and disqualified for their actions.

One driver involved in a collision in County Kildare has been the topic of much commentary due to destruction inflicted on their own vehicle.

The driver of a Jeep in Carbury was arrested by officers in the area due to they being 10 times over the alcohol limit.

The Garda Traffic account shared in a tweet: "Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest disqualified driver for drunk driving at Carbury, 10 times over the limit and caused collision. Brought straight to court. Fined and now disqualified for 6 years."

Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest disqualified driver for drunk driving at Carbury, 10 times over the limit and caused collision. Brought straight to court. Fined and now disqualified for 6 years. pic.twitter.com/fhiWdzVE09 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 27, 2018

Followers of the account couldn't believe the photo shared.

Unbelievable. Jail is the answer. — Carol G. (@carroller101) August 27, 2018

Judge clearly waiting for someone to be killed before the jail "him or her" — Mark (@isolate007) August 27, 2018

Should be jailed and disqualified for life — LimerickSK-Shojinkai (@limerickskc) August 27, 2018