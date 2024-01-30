‘Frustrating and concerning’: 300 arrests for drink or drug driving offences in one month

NEARLY 300 people were arrested in one month in Northern Ireland on suspicion of drink or drug driving newly released figures show.

The numbers, released this week, show that a total of 298 people were arrested by PSNI officers between December 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

Officers claim the offences arose despite an information campaign undertaken in the region warning people of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Despite urging drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving, almost 300 people ignored our warning and were arrested,” Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said.

“The 298 motorists now find themselves facing the prospect of starting 2024 with a court appearance and losing their driving license, which may have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and probably their career,” he added.

“These figures show that if you drink and drive you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished.”

Chf Supt Donaldson admitted that the high numbers were a concern to the force.

“It is extremely frustrating and concerning that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs,” he said.

“Driving with drink or drugs, drastically increases the chances of a causing a collision.”

He went on to urge motorists to avoid taking any alcohol at all when driving, to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

“It only takes one drink,” he said.

“If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all.”

The PSNI is continuing its focus on road safety initiatives this month, with a number of operations due to take place this week.

“We continue to focus our operational activity on road safety issues, with operations being held this week,” Chf Supt Donaldson said.

“We all share the roads,” he added.

“This means we all share the responsibility for road safety.

“Remember the Fatal Five and the steps you can take to avoid them. Don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.”