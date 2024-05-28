Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver
News

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver

POLICE in Northern Ireland have publicly thanked a member of the public who reported a drink driver who was behind the wheel in the streets of Derry.

After receiving the report, PSNI officers were able to locate the driver in the Strand Road area yesterday morning (May 27).

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath and possession of a class c controlled drug.

He has since been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court next month.

Speaking today, the PSNI’s Sergeant Gurney said: "Thank you to the member of the public who called us with information in relation to this.

“The immediate, live time reporting of this incident meant our officers were able to take immediate action.

“We encourage the public to continue to report anything that may be untoward.

“This information can and does make a difference.”

He added: “Driving with drink or drugs drastically increases the chances of causing a collision. It only takes one drink.

“Our message is clear. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all.

“We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and other road users safe.

“Remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and the steps you can take to avoid them.

“Don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone."

