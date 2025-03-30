MP calls for Ireland to rejoin Commonwealth

Andrew Rosindell MP says Ireland and the UK share “thousands of years” of history and should reunite under the Commonwealth banner

DURING a House of Commons debate in London entitled "St Patrick's Day and Northern Irish Affairs", held on March 27, Andrew Rosindell MP (Romford) called for Ireland to rejoin the Commonwealth, formerly known as the British Commonwealth.

Mr Rosindell said in his speech:

“I am also pleased to say that St Patrick’s Day is my birthday, so it is a special day for me. My family connections with Ireland run deep on my mother’s side: my great-grandparents were Dempseys and O’Learys. Although I am very English, I am proud of my Irish ancestry.”

Mr Rosindell suggested that St Patrick's Day should be made a bank holiday in the UK, adding that the day should be acknowledged with "gravitas".

He also proposed that a bank holiday should mark "all the other feast days" in the UK — St George's Day, St Andrew’s Day, and St David’s Day.

The debate was secured by Adam Jogee, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme. The discussion aimed to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of the Irish community in the UK, particularly in relation to St Patrick's Day, and to address various issues pertinent to Northern Ireland.

During the debate, Members of Parliament highlighted the cultural, economic, and social impacts of the Irish diaspora across the UK. They shared personal anecdotes and recognised the significance of St Patrick's Day as a symbol of unity and shared heritage between the UK and Ireland. Additionally, the discussion encompassed broader topics concerning Northern Ireland, including its role within the UK, historical contributions, and contemporary affairs.

Mr Rosindell said: “Fundamentally, this day reminds us of a figure who championed the Christian faith — a steadfast believer who went from the mainland to Ireland in order to cure the souls of natives. In his mission…”

The MP made his admiration of Irish, Anglo-Irish and Ulster culture, history, and heritage very clear. “The Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are not just neighbours — we are intertwined in thousands of years of shared history.

“With that in mind,” he said, “I promoted the idea of the Republic of Ireland joining the Commonwealth of Nations, just like Canada, Australia, India, and South Africa. I also called on the Government to restore the Order of Saint Patrick.”

But Mr Rosindell was keen to move beyond the global celebrations associated with St Patrick’s Day: “The feast day of St Patrick is not just about dressing in green, donning shamrocks and drinking Guinness; feast days are about how we value the native people of these islands, and their heritage, traditions and culture. That must be reflected in all our Great British traditions under one King and one flag.

“Indeed, it is my view that the Irish, Ulster-Scots and Anglo-Irish are very much part of our family within the great British Isles. All the people of these islands are deeply intertwined in every area of life — from blood and history to literature and music — and, of course, sport. We are fundamentally inseparable and should not only embrace our historical connection, but enhance it now and in future.”

He added: “We must do more to mark St Patrick’s Day on the mainland and encourage invigorated relations between all on these British Isles. With such deeply rooted blood ties between our islands, and all that that entails culturally and politically, we must not let our relations dwindle. Rather, we must raise them to new heights and stand shoulder to shoulder like never before, to greet shared opportunities and challenges alike. I wish a belated very happy St Patrick’s Day to one and all.”

Several other MPs joined the debate, sharing personal anecdotes. Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East, recalled the moment she was almost thrown out of an Irish pub for requesting blackcurrant cordial with a Guinness.

“It was like a cardinal sin,” she said, adding that she is proud to represent “the largest Irish constituency in the whole of the UK”.

“Every year I do ensure that I have a Guinness, no matter where I am,” she added.