Murder investigation launched after man dies days after Co. Cork assault

A MURDER investigation is underway after a man died days after being assaulted in Co. Cork.

Ian Baitson, 33, is believed to have been attacked with a sword during the incident in Cobh on Friday, March 15.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

A post-mortem was carried out today and while the results have not been released for operational reasons, gardaí have now launched a murder inquiry.

Meanwhile, a Cork school has praised one of their pupils for coming to the aid of Mr Baitson following the attack, which took place in a car park on the Newtown Road.

Arian Hanitzsch, 18, is an exchange student from Dresden, Germany, who is studying at Coláiste Éamann Rís.

"We are very proud of our sixth-year student, Arian Hanitzsch, who used his knowledge of first aid in acting as a first responder to the tragic incident in Cobh on Friday night," said the school in a statement on social media.

"Arian demonstrated great courage and leadership in his actions — he is a credit to his family. We are honoured to have such a great student study with us.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also with Ian Baitson and his family at this tragic time. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

"May his soul, and all souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."

Gardaí investigating Mr Baitson's death are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the Newtown Road between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on Friday, March 15, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 490 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.