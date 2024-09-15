Murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered in Belfast garage

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body in a garage in Belfast.

The woman has been named by police as 43-year-old Rachel Simpson from the east of the city.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following Friday night's discovery.

"While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday, September 13, officers discovered Rachel's body in a garage beside the property," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

"A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue with our investigation. A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death."

'Horrific'

Responding to the developments, DUP councillor Ruth Brooks said her thoughts were with Ms Simpson's family and friends.

"This is truly tragic news," she said.

"Such horrific acts of violence have no place in society and my thoughts are very much with her family, friends and neighbours as they come to terms with their devastating loss."

Party colleague David Brooks, MLA for East Belfast, added: "Many, like myself, will have become aware of this story during the course of today.

"I know it has caused a sense of shock and dismay within the local community — and those who I have spoken with have had those who knew the victim and will feel this loss most acutely in their thoughts and prayers."

Police have appealed to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm on Friday to contact them.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be very helpful," said DCI McGuinness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1693 of September 13, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.