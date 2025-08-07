Murder investigation launched into death of Tipperary man Ian Walsh
News

Murder investigation launched into death of Tipperary man Ian Walsh

A MURDER investigation is currently underway in Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, following the death of 49-year-old Ian Walsh.

Walsh was found dead in his home in the Ravenswood estate early Monday morning after concerns were raised by family and neighbours who had been unable to contact him over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the property at approximately 3.30am.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that he had suffered multiple stab wounds, and investigators believe the attack occurred sometime over the weekend.

There was no immediate sign of forced entry or any indication that a robbery had taken place.

The scene remains sealed off as Gardaí conduct a thorough forensic examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been working to collect evidence, while officers are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.

Security camera footage from surrounding homes and businesses is being reviewed, and Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have been in the Cregg Road area between 8pm on Friday, August 1, and 3.30am on Monday, August 4, to come forward.

They are particularly interested in dashcam footage from passing vehicles.

In recent days, the usually lively neighbourhood has fallen quiet, reflecting the community’s shock and unease.

Originally from Waterford, Mr Walsh had spent over 30 years working with Iarnród Éireann in a number of roles, including as a signaller at Kent Station in Cork.

More recently, he had been based at the train station in Carrick-on-Suir and had also become involved in coach transport, working part-time as a bus driver.

Beyond his professional duties, he was known for his deep knowledge of Ireland’s rail heritage, having organised his own rail tours and contributed significantly to preservation efforts.

Friends and colleagues described him as a passionate advocate for public transport and someone who had a strong connection with both rail and bus communities across the southeast.

Colleagues from Iarnród Éireann and members of railway heritage groups have expressed their sorrow, describing him as knowledgeable, generous with his time, and deeply committed to preserving Ireland’s transport history.

Following a post-mortem examination conducted at University Hospital Waterford, Gardaí confirmed that a murder investigation has now been formally launched.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information – no matter how minor it may seem – to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or to speak to any Garda station.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Co. Tipperary, Murder, Police Investigation

Related
News 1 week ago

Criticism over spread of misinformation following stabbing of garda in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Message in a bottle from missing crew washes up on Irish shores four years later

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 months ago

'Terrible tragedy': Taoiseach offers condolences to family of garda who died in line of duty

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

TDs set for pay increase with salaries now over €117,000

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

'Wholly inadequate': Ombudsman finds police breached duty of care after girl killed in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Comment 1 day ago

The Ireland we carried with us

By: Joe Horgan

News 1 day ago

New Irish train station set to open but Iarnród Éireann faces major control centre delays

By: Mark Murphy

Comment 1 day ago

Can poetry by algorithm fake it?

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Business 2 days ago

Trump tariffs expected to cost Guinness parent company 200 million

By: Mark Murphy