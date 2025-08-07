Murder investigation launched into death of Tipperary man Ian Walsh

A MURDER investigation is currently underway in Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary, following the death of 49-year-old Ian Walsh.

Walsh was found dead in his home in the Ravenswood estate early Monday morning after concerns were raised by family and neighbours who had been unable to contact him over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the property at approximately 3.30am.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Walsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that he had suffered multiple stab wounds, and investigators believe the attack occurred sometime over the weekend.

There was no immediate sign of forced entry or any indication that a robbery had taken place.

The scene remains sealed off as Gardaí conduct a thorough forensic examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been working to collect evidence, while officers are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.

Security camera footage from surrounding homes and businesses is being reviewed, and Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have been in the Cregg Road area between 8pm on Friday, August 1, and 3.30am on Monday, August 4, to come forward.

They are particularly interested in dashcam footage from passing vehicles.

In recent days, the usually lively neighbourhood has fallen quiet, reflecting the community’s shock and unease.

Originally from Waterford, Mr Walsh had spent over 30 years working with Iarnród Éireann in a number of roles, including as a signaller at Kent Station in Cork.

More recently, he had been based at the train station in Carrick-on-Suir and had also become involved in coach transport, working part-time as a bus driver.

Beyond his professional duties, he was known for his deep knowledge of Ireland’s rail heritage, having organised his own rail tours and contributed significantly to preservation efforts.

Friends and colleagues described him as a passionate advocate for public transport and someone who had a strong connection with both rail and bus communities across the southeast.

Colleagues from Iarnród Éireann and members of railway heritage groups have expressed their sorrow, describing him as knowledgeable, generous with his time, and deeply committed to preserving Ireland’s transport history.

Following a post-mortem examination conducted at University Hospital Waterford, Gardaí confirmed that a murder investigation has now been formally launched.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information – no matter how minor it may seem – to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or to speak to any Garda station.