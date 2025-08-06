Joe McVey appointed new Victims Commissioner for Northern Ireland
News

Joe McVey appointed new Victims Commissioner for Northern Ireland

Joe McVey (Photo by The Executive Office)

JOE MCVEY has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors in Northern Ireland, a key role aimed at promoting and safeguarding the interests of those affected by conflict-related trauma and harm.

McVey, a respected figure in the voluntary sector, will officially begin his four-year term on 6 October 2025.

His new role was confirmed by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Both leaders expressed confidence in McVey’s ability to bring compassion, commitment, and strong advocacy to the role.

Mr McVey brings significant experience to the post, having previously served as Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters (NI), a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by brain injury.

His contribution to the voluntary sector was recognised with an OBE, underlining his long-standing dedication to public service and community wellbeing.

First Minister O’Neill described McVey as a “dedicated champion and powerful advocate for the rights and needs of all those who have suffered” and emphasised the importance of ensuring victims and survivors have a “strong, independent voice” that keeps their needs at the forefront of public policy and service delivery.

Deputy First Minister Little-Pengelly echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of trauma-informed, victim-centred services.

“Ensuring that the needs of victims and survivors are at the heart of our work is key to building a better future,” she said.

The role of the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors focuses on three key areas: addressing the past, ensuring effective service provision, and building a more reconciled society.

The post is a full-time position with a salary of £79,237 per year and can be renewed for a second term subject to performance.

McVey succeeds Ian Jeffers, who stepped down at the end of 2023 after serving just over a year in the post.

See More: Joe McVey, Northern Ireland

Related
News 23 hours ago

New Irish train station set to open but Iarnród Éireann faces major control centre delays

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Diplomatic efforts underway to free kidnapped Irish missionary in Haiti

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Speeding 'epidemic' in Northern Ireland prompts calls for higher fines by PSNI

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Comment 23 hours ago

Can poetry by algorithm fake it?

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Business 1 day ago

Trump tariffs expected to cost Guinness parent company 200 million

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Irish public do not approve of a Trump state visit, poll finds

By: Mark Murphy

Business 2 days ago

Beef prices skyrocket since the start of the year

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

'Peru Two' drug mule Michaella McCollum to appear on Celebrity SAS reality TV show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 3 days ago

Belfast City Airport announces week-long celebration of North's spirit brands

By: Gerard Donaghy