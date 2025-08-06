Joe McVey appointed new Victims Commissioner for Northern Ireland

JOE MCVEY has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors in Northern Ireland, a key role aimed at promoting and safeguarding the interests of those affected by conflict-related trauma and harm.

McVey, a respected figure in the voluntary sector, will officially begin his four-year term on 6 October 2025.

His new role was confirmed by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Both leaders expressed confidence in McVey’s ability to bring compassion, commitment, and strong advocacy to the role.

Mr McVey brings significant experience to the post, having previously served as Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters (NI), a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by brain injury.

His contribution to the voluntary sector was recognised with an OBE, underlining his long-standing dedication to public service and community wellbeing.

First Minister O’Neill described McVey as a “dedicated champion and powerful advocate for the rights and needs of all those who have suffered” and emphasised the importance of ensuring victims and survivors have a “strong, independent voice” that keeps their needs at the forefront of public policy and service delivery.

Deputy First Minister Little-Pengelly echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of trauma-informed, victim-centred services.

“Ensuring that the needs of victims and survivors are at the heart of our work is key to building a better future,” she said.

The role of the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors focuses on three key areas: addressing the past, ensuring effective service provision, and building a more reconciled society.

The post is a full-time position with a salary of £79,237 per year and can be renewed for a second term subject to performance.

McVey succeeds Ian Jeffers, who stepped down at the end of 2023 after serving just over a year in the post.