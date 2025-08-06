Irish Rail sees nearly 600 trespass incidents in first half of the year

IRISH RAIL has reported more than 567 cases of trespassing across its network in the first six months of 2025, with the majority of these incidents taking place in and around Dublin.

The data highlights recurring problems at central Dublin stations such as Connolly, Pearse, and Lansdowne Road, as well as at busy commuter locations like Maynooth, Bray and Clondalkin/Fonthill.

The response to these incidents has varied.

While most adults involved were issued fixed penalty notices, others faced court proceedings. One case in Maynooth led to a conviction and additional legal costs.

Some cases, particularly those involving young people, remain unresolved.

In several incidents, authorities were unable to verify identities or deliver summonses, especially at stations like Malahide, Sandymount, and Salthill.

Despite the concerning numbers, the trend is showing gradual improvement.

There were 985 reported incidents in 2024, compared to 1,102 in 2023, reflecting a slow but welcome decline.

Trespassing on railways is not only a criminal offence under the Railway Safety Act 2005, it also poses serious risks to life.

Irish Rail (Iarnród Éireann) continues to stress the dangers of entering railway property without authorisation, particularly near live tracks and active infrastructure.

Current legislation allows for fines of up to €1,000 for those caught trespassing, though this limit may be raised under future revisions to the Fines Act.

In cases involving individuals under the age of 16, authorities have opted to contact guardians rather than pursue formal sanctions.

While the overall trend appears to be improving, Irish Rail has acknowledged that trespass-related safety risks remain a concern.

These risks are amplified by increasing passenger demand and the ongoing Dart+ expansion project.

Community safety also remains a priority.

In late 2024, residents near North Strand reported youths throwing objects from a rail bridge, prompting renewed calls for stronger perimeter security.

Iarnród Éireann responded by confirming the presence of a 24-hour monitoring system and regular inspections of boundary fencing.

The company has also confirmed close coordination with An Garda Síochána, including increased patrols and swift responses to any trespassing reports.

Train drivers are instructed to report any sightings.