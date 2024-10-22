Murderer on the run from Northern Irish prison arrested in Dublin

A CONVICTED murderer who was on the run from a prison in Northern Ireland was arrested in Dublin.

Today Thomas McCabe was extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland after being arrested in the Irish capital on Saturday, August 10.

The 60-year-old was sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland for being unlawfully at large from prison since August 23, 2023.

He was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, after he killed a teenager in London that same year.

Extradition proceedings were completed today, with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

“Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland,” Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said:

“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate those who abscond the justice system,” he added.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”