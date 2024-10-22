Murderer on the run from Northern Irish prison arrested in Dublin
News

Murderer on the run from Northern Irish prison arrested in Dublin

A CONVICTED murderer who was on the run from a prison in Northern Ireland was arrested in Dublin.

Today Thomas McCabe was extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland after being arrested in the Irish capital on Saturday, August 10.

The 60-year-old was sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland for being unlawfully at large from prison since August 23, 2023.

He was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, after he killed a teenager in London that same year.

Extradition proceedings were completed today, with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

“Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland,” Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said:

“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate those who abscond the justice system,” he added.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland.”

See More: Thomas McCabe

Related

Convicted murderer on the run from prison in Northern Ireland
News 1 year ago

Convicted murderer on the run from prison in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Woman arrested after man dies following incident in house in Carlow
News 1 hour ago

Woman arrested after man dies following incident in house in Carlow

By: Fiona Audley

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai
News 3 hours ago

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Tánaiste calls for an end to ‘devastating violence’ as Israel targets ‘most vulnerable’
News 9 hours ago

Tánaiste calls for an end to ‘devastating violence’ as Israel targets ‘most vulnerable’

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information on 16-year-old missing for two weeks
News 10 hours ago

Appeal for information on 16-year-old missing for two weeks

By: Fiona Audley

Two conflicts, similar dynamics
Comment 20 hours ago

Two conflicts, similar dynamics

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Terence MacSwiney commemoration in London on Sunday, Oct 27th
News 22 hours ago

Terence MacSwiney commemoration in London on Sunday, Oct 27th

By: Irish Post

'Predatory, dangerous and opportunistic': Man jailed for making and taking indecent images of children
News 2 days ago

'Predatory, dangerous and opportunistic': Man jailed for making and taking indecent images of children

By: Gerard Donaghy