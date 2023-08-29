Convicted murderer on the run from prison in Northern Ireland
Thomas McCabe is on the run

A MURDERER serving a life sentence in a Northern Irish prison is on the run police have confirmed.

Thomas McCabe failed to return from day release on August 23, the PSNI state.

The 59-year-old was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, after he killed a teenager in London that same year.

PSNI officers are working to locate the prisoner and have made a direct appeal to McCabe to hand himself in.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Bell said: “McCabe, who was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, was on day release from prison.

“He was due to return on August 23 but has failed to so do,” he explained, before confirming a description of McCabe as being 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair.

“He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers,” he added.

McCabe is believed to have connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101,” Det Insp Bell said.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

