‘Their music will be forever in my heart’ - Pierce Brosnan pays touching tribute to late Her’s duo

JAMES BOND actor Pierce Brosnan has paid a touching tribute to late music duo Her’s after the pair were killed in a car crash on tour.

The band, which was made up of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson early on Wednesday last week while on route to a gig in Santa Ana, California in the US.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram to pay his respects after his 18-year-old son Paris revealed Stephen and Audun were huge fans of the Drogheda-born star.

They were known to perform with a life-size cardboard cut-out of the 007 actor on stage and were rumoured to have named one of their drum machines after the Irish actor.

Sharing a snap of the band, Brosnan wrote: “It was with a heavy heart that my son Paris told me of their tragic deaths, how he loved their music and that he was looking forward to seeing them when they came out to LA.

"He told me they were fans of mine in the most playful of ways, and showed me a video of them saying they too were looking forward to hanging out with me when they got to Malibu.

“I never knew these lads or their music till just now, but their music will be forever in my heart. Check out the video of them on Ladybird Lake Austin Texas.”

Paris responded to his dad’s tribute, posting a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

The duo's label, Heist Or Hit, confirmed the sad news last week, paying tribute to the group in a short statement.

“We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.

“Musically, Her's were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish. They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet."

Her’s had only released their debut album Invitation To Her’s back in August 2018, following on from the 2017 compilation Songs Of Her’s.