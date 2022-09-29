New children's channel for TG4 approved by Minister Catherine Martin
News

New children's channel for TG4 approved by Minister Catherine Martin

Niamh Ní Chróinín, new presenter of Cúla4.

A NEW Irish language children's TV channel for TG4 has been given the green light.

The €3.3m provision for the channel, which will be called Cúla4, was included as part of the Budget 2023 allocation for TG4 which received a record increase of €7.3m in funding, the largest ever annual increase to the broadcaster.

Plans for the channel include a children's news service, Irish animation and edutainment content, among others.

Speaking about the statutory clearance for the new channel, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said:

"I am delighted to announce my consent to TG4's proposal to establish a new dedicated Irish language children's channel, Cúla4.

"While full details of the new channel will be announced by TG4 in due course, it will include a children's news service, edutainment content, drama, Irish animation, and will reflect the diverse backgrounds of children living in all parts of Ireland, but particularly in Gaeltacht and Irish speaking communities."

This consent follows the completion of sectoral impact and public value assessments as required under the Broadcasting Act, 2009. The outcome of these assessments was  positive in terms of the additional value which such a channel will bring to Irish broadcasting, content provision for young people and language development.

Commenting on the overall increase to TG4, Minister Martin added:

"This increase is hugely significant, not only in terms of Irish language programming but in the role played by TG4 in the delivery of the government's 20-year strategy for the Irish language, and will enable TG4 to better serve Irish-speaking communities, and provide increased support to our regional creative companies."

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont welcomed the announcement saying:

“As we gradually emerge from the pandemic and face other global crises, we must look towards the future and the kind of society we want to establish for future generations. We also need to think about how children will develop the abilities and creativity they need. Media is vital to the development of children’s understanding, attitudes and participation in society.

"We need to serve children and young people in safe spaces with trusted content. Public service broadcasters have a special role in this respect but Irish language media face an additional challenge as they compete for audiences in a global and predominantly English language media market."

Development work for the channel began in 2022 with the appointment of Karina Feirtéar as Cúla4 Channel Manager. Niamh Ní Chróinín is the new presenter of Cúla4 and will act as a youth ambassador for TG4 representing Cúla4 at public events and functions, on-screen as Cúla4’s presenter and as Cúla4’s cross-platform voice

Cúla4 will continue to increase the provision of programming for children from the independent production sector with new content in the schedule, and on non-linear platforms aimed at children.

See More: Cúla4, Irish Language, TG4

Related

Gardaí investigation following discovery of baby skeletal remains in east Cork
News 2 hours ago

Gardaí investigation following discovery of baby skeletal remains in east Cork

By: Irish Post

Farmer banned from keeping animals for ten years following cruelty offences
News 23 hours ago

Farmer banned from keeping animals for ten years following cruelty offences

By: Irish Post

STEM advocate and former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly among honourees for inaugural African American Irish Diaspora Leadership Award
News 1 day ago

STEM advocate and former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly among honourees for inaugural African American Irish Diaspora Leadership Award

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Graham Rowntree has 'full belief in his body of work' despite suffering two consecutive losses with Munster
Sport 19 hours ago

Graham Rowntree has 'full belief in his body of work' despite suffering two consecutive losses with Munster

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A referees' strike in Wexford will not go ahead after another alleged assault of a match official last weekend
Sport 21 hours ago

A referees' strike in Wexford will not go ahead after another alleged assault of a match official last weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Netflix animation 'My Father's Dragon' gets release date and first trailer
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Irish Netflix animation 'My Father's Dragon' gets release date and first trailer

By: Connell McHugh

Ciara Rossiter named SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for August / September
Sport 23 hours ago

Ciara Rossiter named SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month for August / September

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford believes that his young Irish side 'have really promising futures ahead of them'
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford believes that his young Irish side 'have really promising futures ahead of them'

By: Conor O'Donoghue