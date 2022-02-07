New uniform for An Garda Síochána unveiled
New uniform for An Garda Síochána unveiled

The new Garda polo shirt which was unveiled today.

A NEW uniform for members of An Garda Síochána has been unveiled.

The new uniform replaces the now-used shirt and tie with blue polo shirts made from polyester, bamboo and carbon fibre that are lightweight and durable.

Two-tone soft shell jackets will replace the current fleece on issue, waterproof jackets will replace the navy jacket currently on issue, and new style cargo pants will replace the current trousers.

A new kit bag will also be issued, as well as a base layer of a wicking t-shirt, thermal t-shirt and long johns.

 

Garda waterproof jacket The waterproof jacket as part of the new Garda uniform.

 

It will the first time the operational uniform will feature the Garda Crest.

Over the next few weeks, the uniform will be delivered to over 13,000 uniform members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector ranks.

The uniform for senior officers, from Superintendent up to Commissioner, remains the same, as does the distinctive cap for all officers, and members will continue to wear shirts and ties on formal occasions.

 

garda uniform jacket The new two tone shell jacket.

 

garda uniform base layer New base layer thermals.

 

Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of a Garda Cultural Audit in 2018 which led to the creation of the new uniform which aims to be contemporary and incorporate elements such as durability, protection and functionality.

This will be the third time that a formal upgrade of the uniform takes place, just as the force approaches its 100th anniversary of its establishment, with the organisation previously updating its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.

The new uniform has already been undergoing a pilot in Tallaght, Bunclody and Henry Street stations in Dublin.

 

The new operational trousers that Gardaí will wear.

Introducing the uniform to members in a brochure, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the operational uniform now reflects the organisation's undertaking of a "major process of modernisation".

He also said the "unique identity of members of An Garda Síochána and the colours most recognised by the public" has been preserved.

"We are all working to ensure that Ireland’s national police and security service remains best placed to meet the needs of an evolving society, and embracing this re-designed, modern uniform is a visual representation of a new era in policing," he said.

Harris will announce a formal 'go-live' date for when the new uniform becomes operational, currently expected to be in 2022.

garda uniform kit bag The new Garda kit bag.

 

Just last week, the PSNI also unveiled a new uniform for its members.

