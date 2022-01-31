PSNI uniform being replaced for first time in 20 years

POLICE OFFICERS in Northern Ireland will wear a new uniform from today, replacing a white shirt and tie which has been in place for 20 years.

The uniform consists of a new style of trouser and a bottle green top, in what is being described as "modern workwear, which is fit for purpose".

Chief Constable Simon Byrne unveiled the new uniform, saying that the original one has been in existence since the formation of the PSNI.

"It served our officers well, but it is right that we reviewed how effective it was 20 years on," he said.

"Reviewing the uniform has been an important part of our commitment to ensuring our officers and staff are provided with a safe, comfortable and high quality uniform in order to allow them to do their job of serving our communities."

The new uniform will be worn by officer up to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

"I am committed to ensuring that the uniform is practical and comfortable in support of our officers as they work to prevent, detect and target crime in our communities today," Byrne continued.

"A lot of work has gone into planning and seeking feedback around the new uniform. Our officers work at the heart of communities and, therefore it was also fitting that we listened to what communities thought during the pilot phase."

The pilot phase lasted three months and consisted of 150 officers from a range of operational positions and locations taking part, with social media surveys also being conducted.

"I believe the new uniform will help us to enhance the visible, accessible and responsive service we seek to provide to the community," Byrne finished.