Nial Healey jailed for life for repeatedly raping woman during 13-hour hostage ordeal

News

Nial Healey (Image: Greater Manchester Police)

A MAN who repeatedly raped a woman while keeping her hostage for 13 hours has been sentenced to life in prison.

Nial Healey, 27, of Sam Cowan Close, Moss Side, Manchester, England must serve a minimum of 12 years after being found guilty today of six counts of rape.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Assault

The court heard how Healey had been at an address with the victim and a number of other people on the evening of May 31 this year.

He left in the early hours of the morning but waited for the woman, aged in her 40s, to leave the property.

At around 4am, he spotted her walking home and launched his attack.

He punched her on the head and chest before dragging her out from underneath a car as she tried to escape.

He told the victim: “Don’t f*** with me. Get walking. You are coming with me now.”

He then led her to a house where he forced her in to a bedroom and repeatedly raped her.

Threats

Healey threatened to “smash her head off every wall” if the woman screamed for help.

It was 5pm the following day, almost 13 hours later, when Healey finally let the woman go and she could make her escape.

After going straight to hospital, it was discovered she had suffered a broken collarbone.

Healey had claimed he had consensual sex with the woman and that the accusations against him were made after he refused to meet up with the woman again.

However he found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life.

Courage

“In this case a life sentence is the only sentence that goes some way to reflecting the amount of harm Healey has caused to the victim and I hope this sets a standard,” said Detective Constable Kimberley Hames-Evans of GMP’s Serious Crime Division.

“I want to commend the absolute courage, determination and bravery of the victim for coming forward and cooperating with the police and justice system over during this investigation and subsequent trial.

“The love and support from her family and friends has enabled her to come this far, which is testament to the good in most people rather than the bad in those few who commit these appalling offences.”

