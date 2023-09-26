Nominations open for Irish Post Building Britain Award 2023

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2023 Irish Post Building Award.

The coveted gong will be presented at the Irish Post Awards, which return to London in November following a brief hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event takes place on Thursday, November 9 at The Great Room of The Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, and is set to pay tribute to Irish success and achievement in almost every sector of life in Britain.

It will be co-hosted by two well known faces in the Irish community, Eamonn Holmes and Lisa McHugh, with many more celebrity guests and performers all set to attend as the Irish Post brings back one of the highlights of the community's calendar - a night which honours the very best of the Irish diaspora.

Over the course of the event a series of awards will be presented to a range of impressive Irish people who are leaders in their fields and industries as well as those members of the community doing indispensable work among those who need our help and support.

Among those awards one company will receive the Building Britain Award 2023 – which is given to an Irish firm operating in the construction industry across Britain who has excelled in their field.

This award winner is selected from nominations from Irish Post readers. And now you can have your say by nominating your firm or a firm you feel should be considered for the award for 2023.

Nominations can be made by companies and individuals using the formal nomination form, which can be found here, until the closing date, which is Friday, October 6.

Nominated companies should be Irish-owned or Irish-founded, be operating within the wider construction sector in Britain and have shown demonstrable success and achievement in their field.

An independent panel will consider all nominations and shortlist to three companies, at which point the panel may contact the three finalists for more information.

The winner of The Irish Post Building Britain Award 2023 will be announced on the night of The Irish Post Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel on November 9.

Completed nomination forms can be emailed to to [email protected] or posted to Julie Rushton-Summers, The Irish Post, 1 Curzon Street, Mayfair London W1J 5HD.

Click here to access a nomination form.