Eamonn Holmes and Lisa McHugh to co-host The Irish Post Awards night

A night of Irish excellence — The Irish Post Awards return in November with a sparkling evening of entertainment when every sector of our community will be honoured

The Irish Post Awards are back! After an unavoidable interlude because of the pandemic, the event will return on Thursday, November 9 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London hotel.

The evening will pay tribute to Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics — in short, almost every sector of life in Britain.

The Irish Post Awards will, of course honour not just celebrities, but also the often unsung members of the community doing indispensable work among those who need our help for a variety of reasons.

At the Irish Post Awards 2023 captains of industry, film stars, global rock stars, sporting super-heroes, innovative business entrepreneurs, NHS workers, scientists, engineers, architects, community leaders and politicians will all be present.

Elgin Loane, the owner of The Irish Post, said: “We had a very successful event in 2019 and look forward to this great return in 2023 after the Public Health Emergency caused by Covid-19.”

The evening will be co-hosted by two well known faces in the Irish community, Eamonn Holmes and Lisa McHugh.

Eamonn, speaking about this year’s event, said: “I always say that everybody loves being Irish on St Patrick’s Day; the same applies to The Irish Post Awards which are returning after a two-year absence. The venue is the swanky Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane. There’s a great song that goes: ‘If you’re Irish come Into the parlour / there’s a welcome there for you’ and although the gathering is a celebration of the Irish in Britain, how we have built Britain, maintained Britain, and entertained Britain, it’s a night to be proud for the Irish diaspora in Britain. I am hosting and I hope you can buy a ticket and come along.”

Eamonn has regularly presented the awards over the years with his trademark good humour, panache and empathy.

Co-presenting alongside the Belfast man is Lisa McHugh. She said: “I'm incredibly excited for The Irish Post awards and I am even more honoured to have been asked to be a part of and co-host the show alongside Eamonn Holmes, who as we all know, is one of the country's most loved and talented presenters. It's a night of celebrating so many incredible people and I am very much looking forward to having the privilege of meeting them on the night also."

Stuart Bowery, general manager of the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, announced at the end of last year that he is delighted by the news. He said: “Following a two-year hiatus, it gives me great pleasure to welcome back The Irish Post Awards in 2023. We are delighted to host the awards at Grosvenor House for the fifth occasion, which brings Ireland to the worlds stage and celebrates the amazing contribution of the Irish community across the globe.”

The Irish Post honours the Irish in Britain: the achievers, the carers, the unsung heroes, the internationally recognised celebrities; in short, the people who have made our community such a success.