North Belfast stabbing believed to be 'racially motivated hate crime'

POLICE in Belfast have said a man found in the north of the city with several stab wounds is believed to be the victim of a 'racially motivated hate crime'.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, was found collapsed in his vehicle in the Antrim Road area in the early hours of Friday.

The PSNI are now appealing for information on a vehicle bearing Scottish or English licence plates.

The victim is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

'Stab wounds'

"Shortly before 1am [on Friday], officers came across a man collapsed in a vehicle in the Antrim Road area near to the Cliftonville Road junction," said DI Michael McDonnell.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived and tended to the victim who had sustained a number of stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

"The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

English or Scottish reg car

"I am particularly interested in the movement of a black-coloured Audi A4 bearing English or Scottish registration plates on Thursday, January 13 from 11pm to 12.45am on Friday, January 14.

"I appeal to anyone who was driving in the North Belfast area between these times last night [Thursday] to check their dashcam footage and contact police.

"At this stage I believe that the stabbing incident may have happened in the Ardoyne or Antrim Road area and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have any information that could assist in our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 68 14/01/22."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org