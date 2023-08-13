Residents urged to keep windows closed as emergency services tackle fire at industrial estate in North Belfast
News

Residents urged to keep windows closed as emergency services tackle fire at industrial estate in North Belfast

RESIDENTS have been told to keep their windows closed while emergency services tackle a fire at an industrial estate in North Belfast.

The fire broke out at a recycling and storage facility at Ballygomartin Industrial Park in the Advantage Way area.

Smoke from the fire could reportedly be seen from several miles away.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away (Image: photo supplied)

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) urged those impacted by smoke in the area to keep windows and doors closed.

Police are also in attendance at the scene and have urged the public to avoid the area.

"NIFRS are currently in attendance at Ballygomartin Industrial Park, we are dealing with an incident at a recycling and storage facility,” read the statement from the fire service.

"NIFRS would ask that those impacted by smoke in the area to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area, we will provide an update later."

See More: NIFRS, North Belfast

Related

Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim
News 6 months ago

Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim

By: Gerard Donaghy

One dead and five firefighters injured in Co. Antrim house fire
News 4 years ago

One dead and five firefighters injured in Co. Antrim house fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes to part-time firefighter who died in accident involving bin lorry he was working on
News 4 years ago

Tributes to part-time firefighter who died in accident involving bin lorry he was working on

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

London Bodhrán Band to perform in National Theatre production of The Odyssey
News 2 days ago

London Bodhrán Band to perform in National Theatre production of The Odyssey

By: Fiona Audley

Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara will front marketing campaign promoting Ireland in France
Business 2 days ago

Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara will front marketing campaign promoting Ireland in France

By: Fiona Audley

Government funding injection will support Irish music and culture in Birmingham
News 2 days ago

Government funding injection will support Irish music and culture in Birmingham

By: Fiona Audley

Comfortably chic hotel offers a home from home in historic Southampton
Travel 2 days ago

Comfortably chic hotel offers a home from home in historic Southampton

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach claims Ireland will step in if government in North is not restored next month
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach claims Ireland will step in if government in North is not restored next month

By: Fiona Audley