Residents urged to keep windows closed as emergency services tackle fire at industrial estate in North Belfast

RESIDENTS have been told to keep their windows closed while emergency services tackle a fire at an industrial estate in North Belfast.

The fire broke out at a recycling and storage facility at Ballygomartin Industrial Park in the Advantage Way area.

Smoke from the fire could reportedly be seen from several miles away.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) urged those impacted by smoke in the area to keep windows and doors closed.

Police are also in attendance at the scene and have urged the public to avoid the area.

"NIFRS are currently in attendance at Ballygomartin Industrial Park, we are dealing with an incident at a recycling and storage facility,” read the statement from the fire service.

"NIFRS would ask that those impacted by smoke in the area to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area, we will provide an update later."