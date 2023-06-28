Two men charged over stabbing in north Belfast

DETECTIVES investigating a stabbing in the Antrim Close area of north Belfast on Monday have charged two men with a number of offences.

Yesterday, police arrested six people following the incident at around 11.40pm on Monday in which a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed five times and hit about the head with a hammer.

Police have now charged a 25-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both men appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court today. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three men aged 20, 24 and 37 and a 35-year-old woman have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.