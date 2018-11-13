‘Not Yet’ – Spike Lee responds after newspaper confuses him with late Stan Lee in headline

FILM director Spike Lee has responded after a newspaper confused him with the late Stan Lee, who passed away yesterday.

The comic book writer, who co-created many of Marvel’s iconic characters, died on Monday at the age of 95.

However as fans and stars from around the world paid tribute to Lee, a New Zealand newspaper made an embarrassing gaffe on their front page.

While the Gisborne Herald correctly featured a picture of Stan Lee, the accompanying headline stated that Spike Lee had died.

Responding to the gaffe on Instagram, the 61-year-old Malcolm X director paid tribute to the late comic book legend.

Sharing an image of the headline, he commented: “God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da “I’m Still A Live, And Strivin’” Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Needless to say, while the director was fairly magnanimous, Twitter was far less forgiving.

Oh man, Spike Lee too? It's not a good week for people with the last name Lee. Quick, somebody check on Bruce! pic.twitter.com/uNFvXOrluB — Travis Hay (@guerrillacandy) 13 November 2018

#Spikelee We lost a good one today pic.twitter.com/ENytdTmx5i — Trevor Bryson (@trevor_bryson) 12 November 2018

I didn't know Spike Lee was that old pic.twitter.com/80ILfNHilu — Karl Fryklind (@KFryklind) 13 November 2018

Real joke is when Marvel just lets Spike Lee do all of Stan’s cameos in the movies. pic.twitter.com/VODmEemBDg — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) 13 November 2018

Spike Lee, beloved creator of Professor Malcom X, Spider-Inside Man, and ‘Do the right’ Thing. pic.twitter.com/hCIbwheXzo — Man vs Pink (@ManVsPink) November 13, 2018

Stan Lee, renowned for his cameos, had a great sense of humour and would probably have found the mistake funny.

Even his characters were prone to the odd slip-up with names…

The funniest Stan Lee cameo's gotta be when he was the Fed ex dude dropping off a package to a "Tony Stank"! Lmao pic.twitter.com/BywxzGGI7X — LXASN Indigo Jus (@Real_JustRebel) 12 November 2018

Despite his passing, Lee had already filmed scenes for a cameo in the next Avengers movie, while Marvel chief Kevin Fiege hinted he could make posthumous appearances in other upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.