‘Not Yet’ – Spike Lee responds after newspaper confuses him with late Stan Lee in headline

Stan Lee, left, and Spike Lee (Images: Getty)

FILM director Spike Lee has responded after a newspaper confused him with the late Stan Lee, who passed away yesterday.

The comic book writer, who co-created many of Marvel’s iconic characters, died on Monday at the age of 95.

However as fans and stars from around the world paid tribute to Lee, a New Zealand newspaper made an embarrassing gaffe on their front page.

While the Gisborne Herald correctly featured a picture of Stan Lee, the accompanying headline stated that Spike Lee had died.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat's Da "I'm Still A Live, And Strivin'" Truth,Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

Responding to the gaffe on Instagram, the 61-year-old Malcolm X director paid tribute to the late comic book legend.

Sharing an image of the headline, he commented: “God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da “I’m Still A Live, And Strivin’” Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Needless to say, while the director was fairly magnanimous, Twitter was far less forgiving.

Stan Lee, renowned for his cameos, had a great sense of humour and would probably have found the mistake funny.

Even his characters were prone to the odd slip-up with names…

Despite his passing, Lee had already filmed scenes for a cameo in the next Avengers movie, while Marvel chief Kevin Fiege hinted he could make posthumous appearances in other upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

